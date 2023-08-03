The same week Elizabeth Banks spent some time talking about her Charlie's Angels reboot, two actresses from the original TV series made a rare public appearance together.

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, who starred in the beloved 1970s crime-drama alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, were seen together at the wedding of Smith's son Gaston, per a video Smith shared on Instagram. The clip flips through preparations, the ceremony, shots of friends and family, and the Angels posing for a picture.

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend," Smith wrote in the video's caption. "I'm so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness."

Smith, who portrayed Kelly Garrett, was the only one of the original Angels to star in all five seasons of the show. Jackson, who played Sabrina Duncan, appeared in three seasons, while Fawcett, who played Jill Munroe, starred in a single season of the show before departing.

Jackson doesn't make regular public appearances, though she did attend Fawcett's funeral in 2009. Before that, she popped up as part of a Charlie's Angels reunion at the Emmys in 2006.

Charlie's Angels the show ended in 1981, but Smith made a cameo in the Banks-directed 2019 movie reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The first big-screen adaptation of the series — starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu — was released in 2000, followed by its sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

