And no one even had to pay a troll toll.

Of all of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's 170 episodes, there is perhaps one that stands as the greatest, or at the very least, the most memorable: Season 4's "The Nightman Cometh," featuring the timeless (?) song "Dayman," as performed by Charlie Day.

At the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night, Day joined Portugal. The Man to fight the Nightman (ah-ah-ah!).

Charlie Day - Dayman Charlie Day on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' | Credit: FX

The "Dayman" song was originally introduced in the season 3 episode, "Sweet Dee Dates a R-----ed Person" (a title series co-creator Glenn Howerton counts as one of his few regrets): Frank (Danny DeVito) Charlie (Day), and Mac (Rob McElhenney) form a band and Charlie pens a disturbing song about being molested by The Nightman.

"Scott Marder and Rob Rosell wrote the episode and the lyrics: 'Dayman, fighter of the Nightman, champion of the sun / He's a master of karate and friendship for everyone,' " Howerton, who also stars as Dennis, told GQ in 2018, "which are just the worst fucking lyrics ever, which is exactly what we wanted."

Then for the season 4 finale, Charlie writes an entire musical around The Dayman — with some help from friend of The Gang, Artemis, since Charlie is functionally illiterate. The resulting episode remains one of the most popular of the long-running series, inspiring a stage adaptation in 2009.

Meanwhile, Portugal. The Man has performed "Dayman" 123 times since 2013 but this is, presumably, the first they've been joined by the Dayman himself.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: