"My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," the actor added.

Charlie Cox says Disney+ Daredevil series will be 'dark but it probably won't be as gory'

Get ready to meet yet another version of the Man Without Fear when Charlie Cox returns in the Disney+ superhero series Daredevil: Born Again.

After originating the role of lawyer and vigilante Matt Murdock on Netflix's Daredevil and then putting a lighter, more comedic spin on the character on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cox is looking forward to debuting a different take when Born Again premieres in 2024.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?" the English actor said in an NME interview published Thursday. "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

Charlie Cox as Daredevil Charlie Cox as Daredevil | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Cox hasn't seen any scripts for the new series yet, but one thing he's sure of is that Daredevil: Born Again won't just be a continuation of its Netflix predecessor. "I would say to those people [asking for a continuation], we've done that," he said. "Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

The first season of Born Again will be 18 episodes, more than twice the length of any previous Marvel show on Disney+, and that means Cox will be wearing the cowl for quite a long time. "They said to me, 'We're going to be shooting in 2023,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Great, when?' They said, 'All 2023.' I start shooting in February and finish in December… I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18. I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock, the lawyer, and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

While Cox is still somewhat in the dark about what the revival will entail, he's "incredibly grateful Daredevil's coming back. I love playing this character. How much longer at my age can I play the lead in a superhero film or TV show? Not very long, probably." He laughed and added, "I don't remember the last time I didn't have any [physical] issues. My shoulder's done. My knees are in bad shape. My back's gone."

Get the ice baths ready, it's going to be a long year of filming!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: