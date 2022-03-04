"That's spot-on, well done, yeah," the British singer replies.

Oscar Isaac and Aidy Bryant mock Charli XCX's accent in Saturday Night Live promo

The parody is getting started early this week.

In a new promo for this weekend's Saturday Night Live, musical guest Charli XCX finds herself the butt of some loving jokes by first-time host Oscar Isaac and SNL regular Aidy Bryant.

"Charli, I love your accent, by the way," Bryant tells her in the clip, below. "Oh thanks babe, appreciate it," the British singer-songwriter replies, which prompts Bryant to suggest maybe she should talk like the singer this week. Bryant and Isaac then start talking over each other in their best takes on a Cockney accent, which Charli insists sounds nothing like her. At one point, Bryant hilariously jokes that the singer's name is "just a bunch of lett-ahs!"

"That's spot-on, well done, yeah," the singer finally concedes.

Though the episode will mark his first time hosting, Isaac has appeared on the sketch comedy before. Last October, the Dune and Moon Knight star showed up with a pirate's hat and a hook hand as a special guest during "What Up With That" on Jason Sudeikis' Halloween episode. For her part, Charli XCX was supposed to be the musical guest in December as part of Paul Rudd's episode, but her appearance was canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Isaac-fronted episode of SNL will air Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

