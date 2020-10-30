Chappelle's Show coming to Netflix and HBO Max in November

Chappelle's Show type TV Show network Comedy Central

Get ready to start yelling "I'm Rick James, bitch!" a lot more often.

Chappelle's Show will be available to stream on both Netflix and HBO Max starting Nov. 1, bringing the acclaimed sketch show to both streaming services for the first time. The series, co-created by and starring comedian Dave Chappelle, originally ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006.

Chappelle's Show spawned numerous beloved sketches — from Prince playing basketball to Lil John to Wayne Brady — but also earned notoriety for its behind-the-scenes turmoil, which culminated with Chappelle quitting the show in 2005 due to stress and issues of creative control.

On Netflix, the show will join a collection of Chappelle's stand-up specials, which helped solidify his career comeback over the last several years. The latest special, last year's Sticks & Stones, stirred controversy over Chappelle's treatment of "cancel culture," but still won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album and an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

