Watch Chance the Rapper turn Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' into a country ballad

Chance the Rapper gives the iconic 2002 track a country rock flare in EW's exclusive look at the premiere episode of That's My Jam.

Leave it to Chance the Rapper to provide a silky smooth, countrified version of Nelly's "Hot in Herre."

EW has an exclusive look at the premiere episode of Jimmy Fallon's new show, That's My Jam. In the episode, a Musical Genre Challenge means Chance must perform the iconic 2002 song with a country rock flare.

The challenge presents itself after Chance pulls a lottery-like lever that populates random tracks with corresponding genres. He's up to the task, descending on stage and adapting a southern accent so convincing you might just think you're at the Grand Ole Opry.

Fallon and Chance's fellow competitors, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, are left in stitches.

Drawing inspiration from the musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam is NBC's latest variety game show offering. Centered on celebrities competing in music-themed challenges, each hour-long episode features two teams squaring off for charities of their choice.

Other signature challenges viewers can expect to see include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat, Slay It, Don't Spray It, and more. A special preview episode aired on Nov. 29 featuring The Voice judges Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson ahead of its Jan. 3 debut.

Watch Chance's countrified rendition of "Hot in Herre" above.

That's My Jam premieres on NBC on Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.