Meet Chad's 'debilitating crush' on season 2 of the Nasim Pedrad comedy

School is back in session for Chad, and this season the show's namesake has a big ol' crush: Mona (Sara Malal Rowe), as seen in EW's exclusive, first-look images below. But it's not all love at first sight.

"No one is more surprised by Chad and Mona's charming dynamic, let alone his debilitating crush on her, than Chad himself. Mona is cool, confident and totally at peace with being the Persian foreign kid — so, the complete opposite of Chad," reveals series creator Nasim Pedrad, who also stars as Chad. "He's fascinated by this and genuinely thrown by how much he enjoys her company, while Mona is taken by how peculiar and specific he is. She, like the rest of America, has never met anyone like him before. Chad's feelings for Mona grow from annoyance to full blown captivation over the course of the season — and for the first time, we see him pouring his energy into something outside of himself."

Which will certainly be a change from his selfish behavior in season 1 — desperate to mask his Persian heritage so he can fit in and be one of the cool, popular kids. This season, though, maturity seems to be catching up with Chad, who has a new approach to life and starts to come to terms, Pedrad says, with his Persian American identity.

"We start the season with him very much in the same place we left him in season 1 — struggling to embrace his cultural heritage and desperate to fit in with his classmates at all costs," she explains. "Through a series of trials and unexpected challenges — including his first job, his first bully, and his first real crush — Chad ultimately learns to accept himself for who he is, even if it means not everyone will like him."

CHAD Sara Malal Rowe and Nasim Pedrad on 'Chad' season 2 | Credit: James Clark/TBS

CHAD Nasim Pedrad and Sara Malal Rowe on 'Chad' season 2 | Credit: Patrick Wymore/TBS

But don't think there won't be more Chad-rific antics, as evidenced by the below image also featuring Chad's bff, Peter (Jake Ryan). He's back, along with Reid (Thomas Barbusca), Denise (Alexa Loo), Chad's mom Naz (Saba Homayoon), sister Niki (Ella Mika), and Uncle Hamid (Paul Chahidi).

CHAD Nasim Pedrad and Jake Ryan on 'Chad' season 2 | Credit: Scott Everett White/TBS

Season 2 of Chad premieres July 11 on TBS.

