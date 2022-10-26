Chad season 2 lands at Roku following TBS cancellation

"So much of my heart is infused in this show," creator and star Nasim Pedrad says.

Viewers haven't seen the last of Chad after all.

Nasim Pedrad's coming-of-age sitcom has been picked up by the Roku Channel after being canceled on the cusp of its season 2 premiere on TBS back in July. A release date has not been announced yet, but the streamer has also obtained non-exclusive rights to the first season.

"On behalf of myself and the incredible team that put such hard work and passion into creating Chad, I'm thrilled to share that the second season of this story will be told on its new home, The Roku Channel," Pedrad said in a statement. "So much of my heart is infused in this show."

Citing the ongoing protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, Pedrad continued, "While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I'm grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it. I'm grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people."

Nasim Pedrad and Jake Ryan in 'Chad' Nasim Pedrad and Jake Ryan in 'Chad' | Credit: Liane Hentscher/TBS

She added, "I'm especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy — something I had longed for growing up."

Chad stars Pedrad (who also created the show and serves as executive producer) as the titular teen, a Persian American boy grappling with the pressures of high school, his cultural identity, and his mother's dating life. The cast also includes Saba Homayoon, Thomas Barbusca, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo, and Paul Chahidi.

The series debuted to favorable reviews in April 2021, and its initial cancellation came amid reports that TBS and TNT's new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery would no longer develop new scripted content. Chad had been one of the few original scripted shows that remained on the roster following the WBD merger.

Pedrad told EW last year that people "passionately" tried to talk her out of creating a series centered on her playing an awkward teenage boy. "I'd be lying to you if I didn't say it feels like nothing short of a miracle that I'm here talking to you today with the first season under my belt," she said. "I really wanted to create something I knew I could have a lot of fun playing. And as I was coming up with the character and developing him, it was just really making me laugh."

