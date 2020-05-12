Center Stage TV series dances ahead with Sweet/Vicious creator

We've got "Canned Heat" in our heels tonight, baby! The series will be a continuation of the film released 20 years ago.

On the 20th anniversary of cult ballerina classic Center Stage, we want two things: a clean double from Anna and a Center Stage TV series. Well, we're only getting one of those. No surprise here, it's not the former.

Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is writing, directing, and executive producing a sequel series to Nicholas Hytner's 2000 film for Sony Television, EW has learned. The project is currently in development and no stars are attached at the moment.

The movie starred Amanda Schull as Jody Sawyer, a new inductee to the American Ballet Academy who fought tooth and nail (sometimes losing a toe nail) to prove herself and snatch one of the coveted professional dancer spots in the American Ballet Company. Zoe Saldana, Sascha Radetsky, and Susan May Pratt also starred in this competitive world of dance and, yes, ballerina drama.

Peter Gallagher portrayed Jonathan Reeves, the head of the ABA and the ABC, but in the planned pilot for the hoped-for series it's now Ethan Stiefel's Cooper Nielson running the show. You might remember the first movie ended with Cooper going to start his own ballet company, but there have been two sequels since then: 2008's Center Stage: Turn it Up and 2016's Center Stage: On Pointe, both of which featured Stiefel and Gallagher.

The pilot will be set in the modern day and follow a new class of dancers working to stay at the academy, while butting heads with the more traditional students and style of ballet. With Cooper now at the helm of ABA and the ABC, change is on the horizon. (Does that mean more sex ballets? We'll find out.)

Laurence Mark, the producer on the three Center Stages movies, is also on board to produce the pilot with Temple Hill Entertainment. Robinson had the only appropriate response to the news.

"Could not be more exciting to be developing one of my favorite movies into a series!!!!" she wrote in a separate tweet. "Center Stage is perfect. Turn on some Jamiroquai and DANCE- it’s Center Stage’s 20th Anniversary!"

Robinson made her directorial debut on Netflix's Someone Great, which she also wrote for actresses Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow. She's also working on Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi for Marvel Studios.

