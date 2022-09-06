Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with Snoop Dogg, Grey's Anatomy vet, Jenifer Lewis, and more
You can't have Celebrity Wheel of Fortune without the world's most familiar faces, and season 3 of the star-studded game show spin-off will increase the wattage beginning this fall.
Rapper Snoop Dogg, Superstore actress Lauren Ash, The Morning Show actor and Room 104 creator Mark Duplass, Grey's Anatomy vet Kevin McKidd, and black-ish star Jenifer Lewis are some of the Hollywood talent joining the show, EW has exclusively learned.
Former football running back and TV host Tiki Barber, comedian Jim Jefferies, Insecure star Amanda Seales, What We Do in the Shadows' Kristen Schaal, Loot and Harley Quinn's Ron Funches, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, How I Met Your Father's Francia Raisa, and Jane the Virgin vet Jaime Camil are also among the confirmed players of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3. More will be announced by ABC in the weeks ahead.
Some of the guests are revealed in a new promo, which EW can exclusively reveal. The video also confirms the premiere date for season 3.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will kick off Sunday, Sep. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the day after.
Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host the show, which sees celebrity contestants spin the titular Wheel of Fortune and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for a charity of their choice.
Watch the promo in the video above.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|rating
|genre
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with Snoop Dogg, Grey's Anatomy vet, Jenifer Lewis, and more
- Jennette McCurdy isn't ready to forgive her late mother's abuse in Red Table Talk first look
- Survivor 43 contestant met her wife at a Xena: Warrior Princess convention
- RuPaul's Drag Race Sweden names Robert Fux as host
Comments