Mayim Bialik is the expected choice, but ABC says a host will be announced at a later time.

The celebrities are coming for Jeopardy.

As part of ABC's fall 2022-23 lineup, the network announced that a new Jeopardy spin-off, Celebrity Jeopardy, is in the works and will air Sundays in the 8 p.m. ET time slot.

Michael Davies is executive-producing the new show, which will see stars competing against each other to win money for a charity of their choice. The question is, who's going to host?

Mayim Bialik hosting 'Jeopardy College Championship' Mayim Bialik hosting 'Jeopardy College Championship' | Credit: Casey Durkin/ABC

Mayim Bialik is the expected choice, given that she was tapped to emcee prime-time Jeopardy specials and spin-offs, and Celebrity Jeopardy falls into that category. However, a press release issued Tuesday says, "A host will be announced at a later date."

ABC chief Craig Erwich did make it seem like Bialik is probably going to host the shindig in an interview with Variety. "It's really just about the details of the announcement," he said. "And we just are not ready yet, but we will be soon. I wouldn't read anything into it."

Bialik, in the meantime, has been trading off with Jeopardy all-star Ken Jennings as host of the main game show.

