Simu Liu, Michael Cera, more join Celebrity Jeopardy as contestants

"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," executive producer Michael Davies previously said of the hosts in a statement. "In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy viewer."