Simu Liu, Michael Cera, more join Celebrity Jeopardy as contestants

EW exclusively reveals that Patton Oswalt, Constance Wu, Ray Romano, and others will play Celebrity Jeopardy under host Mayim Bialik.
By Joey Nolfi August 23, 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT
Jeopardy

type
  TV Show
genre

Hollywood stars will test the wattage of their minds when Celebrity Jeopardy premieres with a stellar crop of famous contestants.

EW can exclusively reveal that the game show's host, Mayim Bialik, will welcome Simu Liu, Constance Wu, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, and Candace Parker as scheduled guest players when the series debuts in September.

"It's the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities," Bialik says in EW's exclusive preview clip above. "Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays."

Bialik recently signed a deal to continue hosting the main Jeopardy series alongside Ken Jennings when it returns for season 39 this fall. Both stars took over as successors for the late Jeopardy icon Alex Trebek, who died in 2020.

"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," executive producer Michael Davies previously said of the hosts in a statement. "In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy viewer."

Celebrity Jeopardy premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and will be available to stream on Hulu one day after the debut episode airs.

Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek with Bialik above.

