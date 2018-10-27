See the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2018

Amanda K. Retotar
October 27, 2018 at 03:21 PM EDT
<p>With Halloween upon us, some of our favorite stars are celebrating the spooky holiday by going all out with their costumes. From the frightening to the comedic, and the downright bizarre, here are some of the best.&nbsp;</p>
With Halloween upon us, some of our favorite stars are celebrating the spooky holiday by going all out with their costumes. From the frightening to the comedic, and the downright bizarre, here are some of the best. 

Blackish ABC/Instagram
<p>The actors dressed as the superhero and the <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> villain at the&nbsp;Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Ross Butler and Noah Centineo as Wolverine and Gaston

The actors dressed as the superhero and the Beauty and the Beast villain at the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>The actress came out for&nbsp;the&nbsp;Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Munn as Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians

The actress came out for the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The former <em>The Vampire Diaries</em> star at the Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Nina Dobrev as A Star is Born

The former The Vampire Diaries star at the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and&nbsp;Marcus Scribner on the set of the hit comedy.&nbsp;</p>
The stars of black-ish as the cast of Black Panther

Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and Marcus Scribner on the set of the hit comedy. 

Blackish ABC/Instagram; Marvel Entertainment
<p>&nbsp;The singer at the KISS Haunted House Party.&nbsp;</p>
Rita Ora as Post Malone

 The singer at the KISS Haunted House Party. 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
<p>The hip-hop mogul at the Casamigos Halloween Party.</p>
Sean 'Diddy' Combs as the Captain

The hip-hop mogul at the Casamigos Halloween Party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>&nbsp;The actress attended the&nbsp;Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Zoë Kravitz

 The actress attended the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

<p>&nbsp;The star at&nbsp;the Casamigos Halloween Party.</p>
Paris Hilston

 The star at the Casamigos Halloween Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>The late King of Pop&#8217;s son attends the DDJF Costume for a Cause Event.&nbsp;</p>
Prince Jackson as Jason from Friday the 13th. 

The late King of Pop’s son attends the DDJF Costume for a Cause Event. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&nbsp;The couple at the Casamigos Halloween Party.</p>
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as David Bowie and Debbie Harry

 The couple at the Casamigos Halloween Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Image
<p>The Foo Fighters frontman and his wife at the Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum

The Foo Fighters frontman and his wife at the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>The model at the&nbsp;DDJF Costume for a Cause Event.&nbsp;</p>
Paris Jackson

The model at the DDJF Costume for a Cause Event. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The wrestling sisters during an appearance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Nikki and Brie Bella as The Shining twins. 

The wrestling sisters during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

NBC; Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
<p>&nbsp;The singer at&nbsp;the Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Harry Styles as Elton John

 The singer at the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Live with Kelly and Ryan&nbsp;</em>hosts as the stars of&nbsp;<em>Lavernie &amp; Shirley.&nbsp;</em></p>
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts as the stars of Lavernie & Shirley. 

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution; Getty Images
<p>&nbsp;The model at the&nbsp;Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett

 The model at the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Waring Abbott/Getty Images
<p>The TV host and model at the Casamigos Halloween Party.&nbsp;</p>
Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour

The TV host and model at the Casamigos Halloween Party. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock; Pierre Suu/GC Images
