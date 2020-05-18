See Jack Black torment Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Adam Scott in Celebrity Escape Room clip

Escape rooms are perhaps the most fiendishly clever instrument of psychological torture disguised as a fun night out, so it's fitting that NBC's new special Celebrity Escape Room shows them for what they really are.

The special, part of Red Nose Day 2020, features Ben Stiller, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Adam Scott racing against the clock to unlock a series of puzzle rooms. Lording over the proceedings is Jack Black, who serves as the all-knowing “Game Master," toying with the participants throughout the game — as you can see in the exclusive clip above.

In the video, Scott, Kudrow, Cox, and Stiller struggle to determine the correct sequence to unlock the next step of the escape room, as Black manipulates a set of buzzers behind the scenes. Once they do figure it out, though, there are more surprises in store, as Cox unwisely enters a small, dark room by herself. (That's a standard horror movie no-no you'd think Cox would know from Scream.)

Each time the players complete a room, money will be donated to Red Nose Day, the annual television event that raises funds for children in need. Celebrity Escape Room airs Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, followed by the two-hour Red Nose Day Special, to help raise awareness and money for the cause.

You can watch the full clip above.