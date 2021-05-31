Joey Lawrence, Margaret Cho, Tyson Beckford, more join Celebrity Dating Game
See exclusive photos of all the stars looking for love on the show.
Whoa!
Blossom alum Joey Lawrence, comedian Margaret Cho, actor-model Tyson Beckford, and more stars are heading to the single's seat on ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game, EW can exclusively reveal.
Other celebrity singles getting ready to find love include Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan, former NFL running back and Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champ Rashad Jennings and Anchorman's David Koechner.
EW also has the exclusive reveal of a host of images from The Celebrity Dating Game. The new dating series — hosted by Zooey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton — will follow two celebs a week as they ask questions of three potential suitors. The twist on the show is they're keeping the identity of the celebs from the suitors. But, Bolton will be offering clues via song.
"What makes The Celebrity Dating Game so unique is every show takes on the personality of the celebrity, they are all different! And whether it be a comedian, athlete, or a heartthrob (or all three. I am looking at you Kattan) Every episode has a completely different flavor. You never know what you are going to get! Or who they will choose," executive producer Charles Wachter said in a statement.
Previously announced celebs taking part in the show include former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, hip hop star Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Modern Family alum Nolan Gould, Carson Kressley, Nicole Byer, Carmen Electra, Marcus Scribner, and The Bachelor's Demi Burnett.
The Celebrity Dating Game premieres Monday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET.
Check out exclusive images of the stars on the show, below.
