See exclusive photos of all the stars looking for love on the show.

Whoa!

Blossom alum Joey Lawrence, comedian Margaret Cho, actor-model Tyson Beckford, and more stars are heading to the single's seat on ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game, EW can exclusively reveal.

EW also has the exclusive reveal of a host of images from The Celebrity Dating Game. The new dating series — hosted by Zooey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton — will follow two celebs a week as they ask questions of three potential suitors. The twist on the show is they're keeping the identity of the celebs from the suitors. But, Bolton will be offering clues via song.

"What makes The Celebrity Dating Game so unique is every show takes on the personality of the celebrity, they are all different! And whether it be a comedian, athlete, or a heartthrob (or all three. I am looking at you Kattan) Every episode has a completely different flavor. You never know what you are going to get! Or who they will choose," executive producer Charles Wachter said in a statement.

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Michael Bolton, Gabriel Iglesias, and Zooey Deschanel on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

The Celebrity Dating Game premieres Monday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Check out exclusive images of the stars on the show, below.

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Joey Lawrence on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Taye Diggs on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Marcus Scribner on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Carmen Electra on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME David Koechner on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Nicole Byer on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Margaret Cho on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Tyson Beckford on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Rashad Jennings on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Demi Burnett on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Carson Kressley on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Gabriel Iglesias on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Chris Kattan on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Iggy Azalea on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Hannah Brown on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CELEBRITY DATING GAME Nolan Gould on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.