Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge watching

See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching

More
placeholder
Gerrad Hall
November 01, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>Celebrities are just like the rest of us &mdash; they also like to plop down in front of the TV (or mobile device), presumably with their favorite snacks, and binge-watch the best of what the small screen has to offer&hellip; or a good old-fashioned guilty pleasure, in some cases.&nbsp;</p> <p>Ahead, see which shows your favorite stars can&#8217;t get enough of.</p>
pinterest
Binge It!

Celebrities are just like the rest of us — they also like to plop down in front of the TV (or mobile device), presumably with their favorite snacks, and binge-watch the best of what the small screen has to offer… or a good old-fashioned guilty pleasure, in some cases. 

Ahead, see which shows your favorite stars can’t get enough of.

John P. Johnson/HBO (2); Sabrina Lantos/Hulu; ari Dukovic/FX; Adult Swim
<p>&ldquo;I just took down 75 episodes of <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/30/the-americans-keri-russell-matthew-rhys-recall-their-last-day-on-set/"><em>The Americans</em></a>. That show is off the chain,&rdquo; <em><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/30/this-is-us-producer-randall-beth-kevin-kamsahamnida/">This Is Us</a>&nbsp;</em>star Sterling K. Brown tells EW. &ldquo;I knew <a href="https://ew.com/awards/2018/09/17/emmys-best-actor-drama-matthew-rhys-americans/">Matthew Rhys</a> was going to be in contention for [the Best Actor Emmy], and I said, &lsquo;I&rsquo;ve got to see it, and if he wins, I want to be able to authentically celebrate him.&rsquo; And my God if he didn&rsquo;t blow me away, if he didn&rsquo;t exceed expectations&#8230;. What a complicated and wonderful character to embody, this reluctant spy, a spy with a conscience. And the juxtaposition between him and his wife, Elizabeth [<a href="https://ew.com/theater/2018/08/25/why-keri-russell-could-never-star-in-waitress-on-broadway/">Keri Russell</a>], and that they had to deal with each other and love each other from opposite sides of the humanity of what they were being asked to do&#8230;I was floored by it.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot/dp/B00B8PCLTY/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1541018508&amp;sr=8-3&amp;keywords=the+americans"><em>The Americans</em> is available on Amazon Prime Video</a>.</p>
pinterest
Sterling K. Brown | The Americans

“I just took down 75 episodes of The Americans. That show is off the chain,” This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown tells EW. “I knew Matthew Rhys was going to be in contention for [the Best Actor Emmy], and I said, ‘I’ve got to see it, and if he wins, I want to be able to authentically celebrate him.’ And my God if he didn’t blow me away, if he didn’t exceed expectations…. What a complicated and wonderful character to embody, this reluctant spy, a spy with a conscience. And the juxtaposition between him and his wife, Elizabeth [Keri Russell], and that they had to deal with each other and love each other from opposite sides of the humanity of what they were being asked to do…I was floored by it.”

The Americans is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Jeffrey Neira/FX; Inset: George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>&ldquo;My husband made me binge-watch <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/08/jeffrey-wright-westworld-couch-surfing/"><em>Westworld</em></a>. It freaks me out,&rdquo; <em><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/30/broad-city-too-girly-fx-abbi-jacobson/">Broad City</a></em> co-creator and star <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/10/18/broad-city-ilana-glazer-metoo-sexual-harassment/">Ilana Glazer</a> admitted to EW on the Emmys gold carpet about the sci-fi thriller set at a high-tech, Wild West-themed amusement park. Run by Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), it&rsquo;s inhabited by android &ldquo;hosts,&rdquo; Evan Rachel Wood&rsquo;s Dolores and Thandie Newton&rsquo;s Maeve among them. Glazer eventually couldn&rsquo;t get enough: &ldquo;It&rsquo;s so good and you&rsquo;re in a world, but it trips me out. I was like, &lsquo;Stop, for the ninth time, let us stop,&rsquo; but I plunged in and it was great.&rdquo;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>.</p>
pinterest
Ilana Glazer | Westworld

“My husband made me binge-watch Westworld. It freaks me out,” Broad City co-creator and star Ilana Glazer admitted to EW on the Emmys gold carpet about the sci-fi thriller set at a high-tech, Wild West-themed amusement park. Run by Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), it’s inhabited by android “hosts,” Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores and Thandie Newton’s Maeve among them. Glazer eventually couldn’t get enough: “It’s so good and you’re in a world, but it trips me out. I was like, ‘Stop, for the ninth time, let us stop,’ but I plunged in and it was great.”

 

.

John P. Johnson/HBO; Inset: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
<p>&ldquo;<em>Barry</em> is very funny, but it&rsquo;s got this dark thing to it,&rdquo; says <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Get-Out-Daniel-Kaluuya/dp/B0772VBX1T/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1541019206&amp;sr=8-3&amp;keywords=get+out+movie&amp;dpID=61oUGCqy7gL&amp;preST=_SY300_QL70_&amp;dpSrc=srch"><em>Get Out</em></a> actress <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/05/30/upgrade-clip-betty-gabriel/">Betty Gabriel</a>. &ldquo;I like <a href="https://ew.com/awards/2018/09/17/bill-hader-emmy-win-outstanding-comedy-actor/">Bill Hader</a> and Stephen Root &mdash; we didn&rsquo;t work together, but he was also in <em>Get Out</em>. <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/17/henry-winkler-wins-first-emmy/">Henry Winkler</a> is great as the acting teacher. Acting classes are just weird, and I think they encapsulate that reality so beautifully.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.hbo.com/barry"><em>Barry&nbsp;</em>is available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO</a>.</p>
pinterest
Betty Gabriel | Barry

Barry is very funny, but it’s got this dark thing to it,” says Get Out actress Betty Gabriel. “I like Bill Hader and Stephen Root — we didn’t work together, but he was also in Get Out. Henry Winkler is great as the acting teacher. Acting classes are just weird, and I think they encapsulate that reality so beautifully.”

Barry is available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

John P. Johnson/HBO; Inset: Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&ldquo;It&rsquo;s an amazing, amazing show,&rdquo; <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/31/game-of-thrones-prequel-josh-whitehouse/"><em>Game of Thrones</em></a> mastermind <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/22/george-r-r-martin-meow-wolf-origin-story-trailer/">George R.R. Martin</a> told EW on the Emmys gold carpet after taking in the second season of this Netflix crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. &ldquo;The characters are what it&rsquo;s about, I think, in anything &mdash; the human heart in conflict with itself. So if a show has great characters, it&rsquo;ll hook me every time. I want to know what becomes of them.&rdquo; And if anyone knows how do to that, it&rsquo;s Martin.</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80117552"><em>Ozark</em> is available on Netflix</a>.</p>
pinterest
George R.R. Martin | Ozark

“It’s an amazing, amazing show,” Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin told EW on the Emmys gold carpet after taking in the second season of this Netflix crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. “The characters are what it’s about, I think, in anything — the human heart in conflict with itself. So if a show has great characters, it’ll hook me every time. I want to know what becomes of them.” And if anyone knows how do to that, it’s Martin.

Ozark is available on Netflix.

Jessica Miglio/Netflix; Inset: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
<p>&ldquo;My one guilty pleasure is all the Housewives. But I always find it funny when people get excited and say they want to meet them or they want to be friends with them,&rdquo; says <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/10/the-predator-olivia-munn-controversy-aftermath-shane-black-apology/">Olivia Munn</a>. &ldquo;I mean, there are a few of them that I think are amazing and epic &mdash; like, Erika Jayne seems like a really cool person, Yolanda [Hadid] seems really cool &mdash; but for the most part, the rest of them you watch and go, &lsquo;Yeah, that&rsquo;s how you don&rsquo;t treat friends.&rsquo; [<em>Laughs</em>] It really seems like there are a lot of borderline personality disorders on these shows, you know?&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/the-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills-5176a0f4-31d3-4a0f-a4ad-53b22f26b447"><em>The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills&nbsp;</em>is available to stream on Hulu</a>.</p>
pinterest
Olivia Munn | The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“My one guilty pleasure is all the Housewives. But I always find it funny when people get excited and say they want to meet them or they want to be friends with them,” says Olivia Munn. “I mean, there are a few of them that I think are amazing and epic — like, Erika Jayne seems like a really cool person, Yolanda [Hadid] seems really cool — but for the most part, the rest of them you watch and go, ‘Yeah, that’s how you don’t treat friends.’ [Laughs] It really seems like there are a lot of borderline personality disorders on these shows, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Hulu.

Michael Larsen/Andrew Eccles/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Inset: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&ldquo;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/09/charlie-day-rob-mcelhenney-apple-series/">Charlie Day</a> is our executive producer [on <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/27/vicki-lawrence-the-cool-kids-versus-the-golden-girls/"><em>The Cool Kids</em></a>], and I didn&rsquo;t know who he was,&#8221; admits Vicki Lawrence. A girlfriend said, &lsquo;Oh my God, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/01/27/glenn-howerton-dennis-future-its-always-sunny-in-philadelphia/"><em>Always Sunny in Philadelphia</em></a> is hysterical, this is going to be great!&rsquo; I&rsquo;d never seen it, so I started binge-watching Charlie, and what I love about that show is they&rsquo;re so ridiculous and silly. They make me laugh out loud, and I don&rsquo;t feel like I laugh out loud at sitcoms very much anymore. The stuff that they get into, and the trouble they get into &mdash; they&rsquo;re all adorable. So I&rsquo;m hoping we&rsquo;re going to be an older version of that, just getting into ridiculous situations where you as the audience go, &lsquo;Well, this is not going to work.&rsquo;&rdquo;</p> <p><em>The Cook Kids</em> is available to stream on <a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/the-cool-kids-9b47014d-ffc9-40cb-a46e-0323796f9f9b">Hulu</a> and <a href="https://view.yahoo.com/show/the-cool-kids">Yahoo!</a>.</p>
pinterest
Vicki Lawrence | It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Charlie Day is our executive producer [on The Cool Kids], and I didn’t know who he was,” admits Vicki Lawrence. A girlfriend said, ‘Oh my God, Always Sunny in Philadelphia is hysterical, this is going to be great!’ I’d never seen it, so I started binge-watching Charlie, and what I love about that show is they’re so ridiculous and silly. They make me laugh out loud, and I don’t feel like I laugh out loud at sitcoms very much anymore. The stuff that they get into, and the trouble they get into — they’re all adorable. So I’m hoping we’re going to be an older version of that, just getting into ridiculous situations where you as the audience go, ‘Well, this is not going to work.’”

The Cook Kids is available to stream on Hulu and Yahoo!.

Everett Collection; Inset: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rita Wilson says she and husband Tom Hanks binge-watched the first three seasons of this crime drama, which chronicles the illegal exploits of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura). &ldquo;It was just great performances, good writing, great direction,&rdquo; Wilson gushes. &ldquo;I love it.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80025172"><em>Narcos</em> is available to stream on Netflix</a>.</p>
pinterest
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks | Narcos

Rita Wilson says she and husband Tom Hanks binge-watched the first three seasons of this crime drama, which chronicles the illegal exploits of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura). “It was just great performances, good writing, great direction,” Wilson gushes. “I love it.”

Narcos is available to stream on Netflix.

Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix; Inset: Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lesley Manville stars as a recently widowed woman trying to handle her crazy family. &rdquo;The way it sort of fuses comedy and laughter with an underlying sadness of the loss that she is dealing with is remarkable,&rdquo; says <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/26/the-good-doctor-lisa-edelstein-sneak-peek/"><em>The Good Doctor</em></a>&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/17/good-doctor-freddie-highmore-season-2-premiere-script-page/">Freddie Highmore</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.britbox.com/us/season/Mum_S1_13996"><em>Mum</em> is available to stream via Britbox</a>.</p>
pinterest
Freddie Highmore | Mum

Lesley Manville stars as a recently widowed woman trying to handle her crazy family. ”The way it sort of fuses comedy and laughter with an underlying sadness of the loss that she is dealing with is remarkable,” says The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore.

Mum is available to stream via Britbox.

Mark Johnson/BBC/Big Talk Productions; Inset: Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images
<p>&ldquo;It was a criminally underrated show,&rdquo; says <em>Fargo</em>&rsquo;s Carrie Coon. &ldquo;Twisting that narrative around so that the women became the central story was extraordinary and compelling. Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bish&eacute;, Scoot McNairy, and Lee Pace&hellip; their acting is exquisite.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70302182"><em>Halt and Catch Fire</em> is available to stream on Netflix</a>.</p>
pinterest
Carrie Coon | Halt and Catch Fire

“It was a criminally underrated show,” says Fargo’s Carrie Coon. “Twisting that narrative around so that the women became the central story was extraordinary and compelling. Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé, Scoot McNairy, and Lee Pace… their acting is exquisite.”

Halt and Catch Fire is available to stream on Netflix.

Bob Mahoney/AMC; Inset: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&ldquo;I just binge-watched <em>Succession</em>,&rdquo; <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/30/broad-city-too-girly-fx-abbi-jacobson/">Broad City</a> co-creator and star <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/31/broad-city-sarah-jessica-parker-cameo-abbi-jacobson-jimmy-fallon/">Abbi Jacobson</a> told EW on the Emmys gold carpet. &ldquo;I had kinda watched it, and a friend was like, &lsquo;Keep going!&rsquo; and I loved it. It&rsquo;s all about greed, and you kinda hate them &mdash; you really do hate them &mdash; but it&rsquo;s about the greediest, richest family in the country, which feels appropriate. It was really beautiful, very New York.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.hbo.com/succession"><em>Succession&nbsp;</em>is available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO</a>.</p>
pinterest
Abbi Jacobson | Succession

“I just binge-watched Succession,” Broad City co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson told EW on the Emmys gold carpet. “I had kinda watched it, and a friend was like, ‘Keep going!’ and I loved it. It’s all about greed, and you kinda hate them — you really do hate them — but it’s about the greediest, richest family in the country, which feels appropriate. It was really beautiful, very New York.”

Succession is available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO; Inset: Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sure, it was an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy contender against his <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/30/this-is-us-producer-randall-beth-kevin-kamsahamnida/"><em>This Is Us</em></a>, but <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/18/this-is-us-milo-ventimiglia-chrissy-metz-audition-scenes/">Chris Sullivan</a> couldn&rsquo;t get enough of <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/06/handmaids-tale-yvonne-strahovski-cut-rape-scene/"><em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale</em></a>. &ldquo;You gotta rip it off like a Band-Aid, get it over with,&rdquo; the actor says after binge-watching the dystopian drama&rsquo;s season 2, which recently won two of the 17 Emmys it was nominated for. &ldquo;I think it&rsquo;s a very modern story about women&rsquo;s rights and the role of women in our society. I thought it was very current, and Elisabeth Moss is probably one of the best actors working today.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/the-handmaids-tale-565d8976-9d26-4e63-866c-40f8a137ce5f"><em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale&nbsp;</em>is available on Hulu</a>.</p>
pinterest
Chris Sullivan | The Handmaid's Tale

Sure, it was an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy contender against his This Is Us, but Chris Sullivan couldn’t get enough of The Handmaid’s Tale. “You gotta rip it off like a Band-Aid, get it over with,” the actor says after binge-watching the dystopian drama’s season 2, which recently won two of the 17 Emmys it was nominated for. “I think it’s a very modern story about women’s rights and the role of women in our society. I thought it was very current, and Elisabeth Moss is probably one of the best actors working today.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is available on Hulu.

Sabrina Lantos/Hulu; Inset: Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&ldquo;Everyone should watch <em>Rick and Morty</em>. <em>Rick and Morty</em> is the best,&rdquo; professes <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hereditary-Toni-Collette/dp/B07DJ1BXPM/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1541014389&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=hereditary&amp;dpID=51udLHL8xRL&amp;preST=_SY300_QL70_&amp;dpSrc=srch"><em>Hereditary</em></a> star <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/06/08/hereditary-alex-wolff/">Alex Wolff</a>. &ldquo;I love <em>Rick and Morty</em> so goddamned much, especially the last season. The episode [&lsquo;Rest and Ricklaxation&rsquo;] where they get their toxins removed and where there&rsquo;s two personalities is literally the greatest thing I&rsquo;ve ever seen.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/rick-and-morty-d76d6361-3fbf-4842-8dd7-e05520557280"><em>Rick and Morty</em> is available to stream on Hulu</a>.</p>
pinterest
Alex Wolff | Rick and Morty

“Everyone should watch Rick and Morty. Rick and Morty is the best,” professes Hereditary star Alex Wolff. “I love Rick and Morty so goddamned much, especially the last season. The episode [‘Rest and Ricklaxation’] where they get their toxins removed and where there’s two personalities is literally the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Rick and Morty is available to stream on Hulu.

Adult Swim; Inset: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sounds like <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/09/greatest-showman-reimagined-album/">Sara Bareilles</a> is a fan of horror and thrills. And now she&rsquo;s singing a love song for this <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/12/castle-rock-creators-season-1-finale-season-2/">J.J. Abrams-produced series based on Stephen King&rsquo;s works</a>. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s so bizarre and suspenseful, and the cast is incredible,&rdquo; she says of the show starring Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsg&aring;rd, Andr&eacute; Holland, and more. &ldquo;Each episode I keep coming away going, &lsquo;What happened?!&rsquo; and it makes me wanna watch the next one.&rdquo; For that, we call her&hellip; brave?</p> <p><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/castle-rock-b11816c9-9e35-44f3-bf04-220b1d12f770"><em>Castle Rock</em> is available on Hulu</a>.</p>
pinterest
Sara Bareilles | Castle Rock

Sounds like Sara Bareilles is a fan of horror and thrills. And now she’s singing a love song for this J.J. Abrams-produced series based on Stephen King’s works. “It’s so bizarre and suspenseful, and the cast is incredible,” she says of the show starring Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, André Holland, and more. “Each episode I keep coming away going, ‘What happened?!’ and it makes me wanna watch the next one.” For that, we call her… brave?

Castle Rock is available on Hulu.

Dana Starbard/Hulu; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>&ldquo;I love docs,&rdquo; says Bravo&rsquo;s Andy Cohen. &ldquo;I just can&rsquo;t believe this unbelievably complex story was going on without any of us knowing.&rdquo;</p> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80145240"><em>Wild Wild Country</em> is available to stream on Netflix</a>.</p>
pinterest
Andy Cohen | Wild Wild Country

“I love docs,” says Bravo’s Andy Cohen. “I just can’t believe this unbelievably complex story was going on without any of us knowing.”

Wild Wild Country is available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix; Inset: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 15 John P. Johnson/HBO (2); Sabrina Lantos/Hulu; ari Dukovic/FX; Adult Swim

Binge It!

Celebrities are just like the rest of us — they also like to plop down in front of the TV (or mobile device), presumably with their favorite snacks, and binge-watch the best of what the small screen has to offer… or a good old-fashioned guilty pleasure, in some cases. 

Ahead, see which shows your favorite stars can’t get enough of.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Jeffrey Neira/FX; Inset: George Pimentel/WireImage

Sterling K. Brown | The Americans

“I just took down 75 episodes of The Americans. That show is off the chain,” This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown tells EW. “I knew Matthew Rhys was going to be in contention for [the Best Actor Emmy], and I said, ‘I’ve got to see it, and if he wins, I want to be able to authentically celebrate him.’ And my God if he didn’t blow me away, if he didn’t exceed expectations…. What a complicated and wonderful character to embody, this reluctant spy, a spy with a conscience. And the juxtaposition between him and his wife, Elizabeth [Keri Russell], and that they had to deal with each other and love each other from opposite sides of the humanity of what they were being asked to do…I was floored by it.”

The Americans is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3 of 15 John P. Johnson/HBO; Inset: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Ilana Glazer | Westworld

“My husband made me binge-watch Westworld. It freaks me out,” Broad City co-creator and star Ilana Glazer admitted to EW on the Emmys gold carpet about the sci-fi thriller set at a high-tech, Wild West-themed amusement park. Run by Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), it’s inhabited by android “hosts,” Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores and Thandie Newton’s Maeve among them. Glazer eventually couldn’t get enough: “It’s so good and you’re in a world, but it trips me out. I was like, ‘Stop, for the ninth time, let us stop,’ but I plunged in and it was great.”

 

.

Advertisement
4 of 15 John P. Johnson/HBO; Inset: Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Betty Gabriel | Barry

Barry is very funny, but it’s got this dark thing to it,” says Get Out actress Betty Gabriel. “I like Bill Hader and Stephen Root — we didn’t work together, but he was also in Get Out. Henry Winkler is great as the acting teacher. Acting classes are just weird, and I think they encapsulate that reality so beautifully.”

Barry is available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Jessica Miglio/Netflix; Inset: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

George R.R. Martin | Ozark

“It’s an amazing, amazing show,” Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin told EW on the Emmys gold carpet after taking in the second season of this Netflix crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. “The characters are what it’s about, I think, in anything — the human heart in conflict with itself. So if a show has great characters, it’ll hook me every time. I want to know what becomes of them.” And if anyone knows how do to that, it’s Martin.

Ozark is available on Netflix.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Michael Larsen/Andrew Eccles/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Inset: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn | The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“My one guilty pleasure is all the Housewives. But I always find it funny when people get excited and say they want to meet them or they want to be friends with them,” says Olivia Munn. “I mean, there are a few of them that I think are amazing and epic — like, Erika Jayne seems like a really cool person, Yolanda [Hadid] seems really cool — but for the most part, the rest of them you watch and go, ‘Yeah, that’s how you don’t treat friends.’ [Laughs] It really seems like there are a lot of borderline personality disorders on these shows, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Hulu.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Everett Collection; Inset: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Vicki Lawrence | It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Charlie Day is our executive producer [on The Cool Kids], and I didn’t know who he was,” admits Vicki Lawrence. A girlfriend said, ‘Oh my God, Always Sunny in Philadelphia is hysterical, this is going to be great!’ I’d never seen it, so I started binge-watching Charlie, and what I love about that show is they’re so ridiculous and silly. They make me laugh out loud, and I don’t feel like I laugh out loud at sitcoms very much anymore. The stuff that they get into, and the trouble they get into — they’re all adorable. So I’m hoping we’re going to be an older version of that, just getting into ridiculous situations where you as the audience go, ‘Well, this is not going to work.’”

The Cook Kids is available to stream on Hulu and Yahoo!.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix; Inset: Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks | Narcos

Rita Wilson says she and husband Tom Hanks binge-watched the first three seasons of this crime drama, which chronicles the illegal exploits of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura). “It was just great performances, good writing, great direction,” Wilson gushes. “I love it.”

Narcos is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Mark Johnson/BBC/Big Talk Productions; Inset: Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Freddie Highmore | Mum

Lesley Manville stars as a recently widowed woman trying to handle her crazy family. ”The way it sort of fuses comedy and laughter with an underlying sadness of the loss that she is dealing with is remarkable,” says The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore.

Mum is available to stream via Britbox.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Bob Mahoney/AMC; Inset: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Coon | Halt and Catch Fire

“It was a criminally underrated show,” says Fargo’s Carrie Coon. “Twisting that narrative around so that the women became the central story was extraordinary and compelling. Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé, Scoot McNairy, and Lee Pace… their acting is exquisite.”

Halt and Catch Fire is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO; Inset: Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson | Succession

“I just binge-watched Succession,” Broad City co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson told EW on the Emmys gold carpet. “I had kinda watched it, and a friend was like, ‘Keep going!’ and I loved it. It’s all about greed, and you kinda hate them — you really do hate them — but it’s about the greediest, richest family in the country, which feels appropriate. It was really beautiful, very New York.”

Succession is available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Sabrina Lantos/Hulu; Inset: Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan | The Handmaid's Tale

Sure, it was an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy contender against his This Is Us, but Chris Sullivan couldn’t get enough of The Handmaid’s Tale. “You gotta rip it off like a Band-Aid, get it over with,” the actor says after binge-watching the dystopian drama’s season 2, which recently won two of the 17 Emmys it was nominated for. “I think it’s a very modern story about women’s rights and the role of women in our society. I thought it was very current, and Elisabeth Moss is probably one of the best actors working today.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is available on Hulu.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Adult Swim; Inset: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Wolff | Rick and Morty

“Everyone should watch Rick and Morty. Rick and Morty is the best,” professes Hereditary star Alex Wolff. “I love Rick and Morty so goddamned much, especially the last season. The episode [‘Rest and Ricklaxation’] where they get their toxins removed and where there’s two personalities is literally the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Rick and Morty is available to stream on Hulu.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Dana Starbard/Hulu; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles | Castle Rock

Sounds like Sara Bareilles is a fan of horror and thrills. And now she’s singing a love song for this J.J. Abrams-produced series based on Stephen King’s works. “It’s so bizarre and suspenseful, and the cast is incredible,” she says of the show starring Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, André Holland, and more. “Each episode I keep coming away going, ‘What happened?!’ and it makes me wanna watch the next one.” For that, we call her… brave?

Castle Rock is available on Hulu.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Netflix; Inset: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Andy Cohen | Wild Wild Country

“I love docs,” says Bravo’s Andy Cohen. “I just can’t believe this unbelievably complex story was going on without any of us knowing.”

Wild Wild Country is available to stream on Netflix.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now