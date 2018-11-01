Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge watching

“Charlie Day is our executive producer [on The Cool Kids], and I didn’t know who he was,” admits Vicki Lawrence. A girlfriend said, ‘Oh my God, Always Sunny in Philadelphia is hysterical, this is going to be great!’ I’d never seen it, so I started binge-watching Charlie, and what I love about that show is they’re so ridiculous and silly. They make me laugh out loud, and I don’t feel like I laugh out loud at sitcoms very much anymore. The stuff that they get into, and the trouble they get into — they’re all adorable. So I’m hoping we’re going to be an older version of that, just getting into ridiculous situations where you as the audience go, ‘Well, this is not going to work.’”

The Cook Kids is available to stream on Hulu and Yahoo!.