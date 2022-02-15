It was the longest, slowest vote in Big Brother history, and it came complete with nail clippings.

Every week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Carson and Cynthia being manipulated to vote out one of their allies, Shanna's Achilles' heel, celebrity jury deliberations, and the slowest vote in the history of the game.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Julie, I'm still not sure what I just saw from the last two episodes. How and why did Cynthia and Carson believe everything Todrick and Miesha told them about Shanna, not realizing that they were just trying to save their own games?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Because they are newbies to this game! They are so gullible, naive and trusting. I chalk it up to they don't think diabolically so they could never imagine someone else thinking and acting diabolically. They both got played for fools. Sad.

Julie Chen Julie Chen Moonves on 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna were both super fans and are now out of the game. Was their biggest weakness not using their knowledge of the game to influence others who don't know it well, like Todrick has done?

Yes! They were too kind and generous in sharing their knowledge of the game. Loose lips sink ships and Big Brother games! They opened up to people they trusted while underestimating Todrick and his savvy ways.

Shanna told Todrick she would get the jury to vote against him, which brings up an interesting question. How much influence can the jury members have on each other since they are not sequestered together and all the players can watch the full episodes for themselves?

In this day and age of social media, I think they have a tremendous amount of influence. I can just picture Teddi and Shanna bonding over their distaste for Todrick and his gameplay and working others to see Todrick the way they see him.

Lamar Odom Lamar Odom on 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Finally, tell me what's going through your mind on live TV as you are trying to get Lamar Odom to cast his vote and he is instead just chewing his nails and taking his ol' sweet time.

I was confused, and then when he said he could hear me and was truly contemplating, I thought: This is great! Someone really trying to think for himself and figure out what serves HIM instead of going along with the group. But I also was wondering… does he know what he is supposed to do? Should I feed him the choices again? It's moments like these where I love, love, love live television!

