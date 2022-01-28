The house appears to have been designed by the dynamic duo of Snow Miser and Mr. Freeze.

Get a first look at the Celebrity Big Brother season 3 house

Things are sure to heat up in the Celebrity Big Brother house when season 3 premieres Feb. 3 on CBS. Or are they?! Because the network is taking the winter time frame of the three-week season VERY seriously.

Never you mind that the season is being filmed in Southern California, which stands about as much chance of receiving snow as Southtown, USA, did before Jingle and Jangle intervened in The Year Without a Santa Claus. A theme is a theme, damnit! Say what you will about geographic accuracy, but when producers commit to an idea, they commit all the way, and the result is a super-cool (too much?) look.

How do we know? Because we have the exclusive reveal of the entire second floor of the house. Don't believe us? Then check out the video above or the pictures below. Or check out both, we don't care! It's totally up to you! But whichever option you choose, we think you will agree that the producers seriously stepped up their game now that celebrities are in the house as opposed to regular ol' Joe and Jane Six-Pack.

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

First off, the upstairs lounge has been completely remodeled to resemble a gondola… which may sound slightly claustrophobic but actually looks pretty awesome, especially with two random skis that hopefully will not be wielded a weapons at any point during the season. And then there is the Head of Household bedroom and bathroom — a legit ice palace that appears to have been designed by the dynamic duo of Snow Miser and Mr. Freeze… possibly originally conceived as a winter hideaway for Austin Powers, what with all those shagtastic fluffy pillows and chairs.

And the HOH bathroom just looks plain dangerous! Is it just us, or is there a fairly decent chance that a freakin' ice cave could fall right down on top of you while soaking in the tub? Not for nothing, but that sounds like a permanent eviction to us.

Enjoy the video and photos as we count down the seconds until Chris Kattan and Chris Kirkpatrick have to decide who is going to be called what so that everyone doesn't die of confusion before they die via falling ice cave.

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother The 'Celebrity Big Brother' season 3 house | Credit: CBS

