And the Celebrity Big Brother winner is…

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother came to a close on Wednesday night, capping a three-week run in which celebrity superfans like Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Todrick Hall did battle alongside others like Lamar Odom, Chris Kattan, and Carson Kressley, who had little-to-no familiarity with the game.

As a result, the season was filled with moments both comedic (Lamar not realizing the Diary Room interviews were actually being filmed as part of the show) and dramatic (Todrick and Miesha Tate taking advantage of Carson and Cynthia Bailey's inexperience to convince them to vote out their sole ally in Shanna). There was even more drama after people were voted out of the house, with Todd Bridges and Lamar having harsh words for former ally Todrick, and Carson expressing regret for being manipulated into voting out Shanna.

But the biggest drama was saved for finale night. After Miesha bested Todrick and Cynthia (no surprise there) in the final Head of Household competition to win her fourth HOH, she had to choose whom to bring with her to the final two. In yet another "expect the expected" moment, she selected Todrick to sit beside her, thereby eliminating Cynthia.

That left the jury made up of the eight evicted houseguests (sans Chris Kattan, who quit the game) to vote for a winner, with viewers getting the tiebreaker vote should it come down to that. It did not. In the end, the jury made their displeasure with Todrick known with their comments while voting, and Miesha won by a tally of 7-1, making her the third Celebrity Big Brother champion alongside season 1 winner Marissa Jaret Winokur and season 2 champ Tamar Braxton. In the end, only the recently ousted Cynthia voted for Todrick. Miesha won $250,000 for her efforts, and Carson Kressley was awarded $25,000 for winning the America's Favorite Player award.

Now, with the at least somewhat famous faces having all vacated the premises, the long cruel wait for a new crop of non-celebrity contestants begins, as fans count the days until summer when we can once again be entertained by a sassy insult-spewing robot named Zingbot and a large animatronic animal named Otev. How will we ever manage?!? In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for interviews with the final 3 of Miesha, Todrick, and Cynthia as they react to both the game and the words and votes of the jury.

