Julie Chen Moonves says her 'heart hurt' for Todrick Hall on Celebrity Big Brother finale

Each week Julie Chen Moonves has been weighing in on the latest events inside the Celebrity Big Brother house. Here, the host reacts to Miesha Tate winning the game, what happens in a Miesha vs. Cynthia final two, a jury looking for revenge, how that final vote may have been different has the jury been sequestered, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Okay, Julie. Miesha won four Head of Household competitions and two Vetoes. How dominant was her winning run on Celebrity Big Brother this season?

JULIE CHAN MOONVES: She was unstoppable. She was surgical about her approach to removing people and she didn't hide it. She was like a lawn mower through that house. She was fierce and she was laser focused. Miesha "Cupcake" Tate was the best celebrity I've ever seen play this game.

If Cynthia somehow ends up in the final two next to Miesha, how do you think she does?

That's the Zingbot quarter-million-dollar question! But (first), here's my guess on how the vote would have went:

Teddi - Cynthia

Mirai – Miesha

Chris – Miesha

Shanna – Cynthia

Carson - Cynthia

Lamar – Miesha

Todd - Cynthia

Todrick - Miesha

Which means we probably would have needed America to break the tie. I have no idea how the public would have voted. I keep up more with the Word than the internet.

Julie Chen Julie Chen Moonves on 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Todrick was on the receiving end of some pretty harsh comments from the jury. How did he seem to be taking it after he walked out of the house?

My heart hurt for him. He was aware and he looked concerned. My guess is, he was probably rewinding in his mind what he did in the house to make people upset. I pray he makes any and all amends to those he hurt and that people allow grace and forgiveness.

How different do you think the vote would have been had the players been sequestered and not been able to watch the episodes and live feeds?

Well, I know Todd would have voted differently. That said, I am pretty sure Miesha had this one locked up with all those wins in tough competitions week after week.

Finally, any chance of a two-hour Celebrity Big Brother finale next time so we can hear more from the jury? Todd seemed like he had plenty to say!

Ask the network cause I was wondering the same thing! Lol!!! I'll put it in the suggestion box. I like the idea of a 90-minute finale and I also like the idea of convincing celebrities to a be sequestered jury! A girl can dream…

Thanks for your fun and smart questions, Dalton! Peace be still.

