Julie Chen Moonves previews the Celebrity Big Brother finale

The host weighs in on the double elimination and predicts a finale winner

Each week host Julie Chen Moonves will react to the latest happenings in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on the events of the double elimination episode and looks ahead to Wednesday's live finale. (Also make sure to read our exit interviews with Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Lamar really had no idea what was going on when it came to the game, but he was so honest and likeable that I think he actually may have gotten some votes had he somehow managed to make it to the end. Can you picture what a Lamar Odom Celebrity Big Brother win would have looked like?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Yes! I picture it being so honest and pure but also with a little edge to it. Lamar strikes me as a person who is guileless, but at the same time can be intimidating if need be. I picture his winning speech to be something from the heart and unbelievably disarming that you couldn't help but not vote for the guy to win! But if it were him verses Todd Bridges, that would have been tough to choose.

Julie Chen Julie Chen Moonves on 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Todd saved himself once on Monday's double elimination but could not do it again. Did he wait too long to try to take on Todrick and Miesha?

Yes, he did. But, at the same time, I didn't see any missed opportunities on his part. It was just a symptom of how this game can be. One minute you're up and aligned with the power, and the next minute you're not and your walking out. It's pretty cutthroat in Big Brother world. Only one person can prevail.

So obviously Cynthia and Carson got duped by Todrick and Miesha when it came to Shanna, but do you think Cynthia will regret that now that she made it to the final 3?

Yes, I do! Because she has no one to share the joy with. After growing so close to Carson and being away from her husband and kids, it will make this small victory feel really empty… that's my guess. She's also got to have the self-realization that she got there not by merit or wins, but by circumstances that are kind of not fair. But life's not fair and neither is the Big Brother house. Again, as Mike Boogie said, "You can bounce checks in the BB house!"

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, and Cynthia Bailey on 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Todd told the house and told you that Todrick has played the best game. Whom do you think has the best shot of winning on Wednesday night?

In my humble opinion…. we should write the check right now to Miesha "Cupcake" Tate. She earned it. No question. She's fierce, and she showed it to the world. I call her Miesha "No Joke" Tate.

