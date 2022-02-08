Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Chris Kattan Celebrity Big Brother madness
Every week, host Julie Chen Moonves will react to the latest events in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Chris Kattan giving a farewell speech even though he was not leaving, Mirai Nagasu's unanimous eviction, and the true power duo in the house.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Okay, Julie, what do we make of that last minute speech with Chris Kattan essentially asking to be voted out? Was that the second coming of Dan's Funeral?
JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Lol! Goodness! You really can expect the unexpected when it comes to the celebrity edition of Big Brother. Honestly, I think he meant every word. And guess what? The voting Houseguests didn't care! They want to keep Kattan in because of that reason… he's not a threat. He doesn't seem to care if he stays or goes. May God bless him either way!
Even with Chris Kattan saying "You should stay and I should move on," Mirai was still voted out unanimously. What was her downfall?
She didn't connect with any of the other houseguests. She had a hard time finding common ground with the others. I think her life has been somewhat limited when it comes to being exposed to the way of the world. There is a naive innocence about her and that left her on an island by herself in the house.
What did you make of Chris Kirkpatrick standing his ground and not giving in to Miesha and Todrick's pressure campaign to get rid of Carson?
Way to go Chris! This showed me that he's here to win it and not here to just get some exposure and maybe win a lot of money. It was refreshing to watch! A little surprising, and a lot to be commended for.
We've got three power duos in Miesha and Todrick, Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna, and Carson and Cynthia. Which pair do you think is in the best position moving forward?
Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna, because they are true lovers of this game. They also each have a win in their column right now (HOH and POV, respectively). Plus, I'm not sure if Todrick will stay loyal to Miesha if a better deal comes his way.
