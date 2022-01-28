The Houseguests make their pitches for your support. Some are more convincing than others.

Celebrity Big Brother players argue why you should root for them to win

Eleven new victims have locked themselves inside a house for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Feb. 2 on CBS. And while we, as viewers, will no doubt root for chaos, bizarre feuds, unlikely alliances, and a Tamar Braxton-like fear of competitions that take place in the dark, whom should we root for to win the damn thing?

Should we root for Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges (who, Lord knows, has been through enough turmoil in his life already)? Should we pull for NSYNCer Chris Kirkpatrick to finally get at least the faintest smidgeon of bragging rights over former bandmate Justin Timberlake? How should we take sides in the battle between two Real Housewives (Cynthia Bailey and Teddi Mellencamp)? And will Saturday Night Live's Chris Kattan win our hearts if he busts out a Mango skit at any point during his time in the house?

With so many options for affection to choose from, we decided to ask the contestants themselves: Why should we root for you to win? Give us your best pitch! And pitch us they did. "I think viewers should root for me because I'm Chris Kattan," says Chris Kattan. That you are! Very persuasive!

Watch the exclusive video above to see why Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Lamar Odom, and the rest of the season 3 Celebrity Big Brother cast think they deserve your support on the upcoming campaign. And see if you agree with our opinion that Chris Kirkpatrick makes the strongest opening case in his plea… all without referencing either "It's Gonna Be Me" or "This I Promise You," which is a pretty remarkable feat in itself.

