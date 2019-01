With 12 medals, Lochte is the second most decorated Olympic swimmer in history. The problem is, he also made up a phony baloney story about robbed in Brazil during the 2016 games, causing an international incident and forcing Al Roker to stir his straw in an overly aggressive fashion on national television. His previous forays into reality television include placing seventh in season 23 of Dancing with the Stars and What Would Ryan Lochte Do?, the less of which is said, the better.