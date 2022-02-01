Celebrity Big Brother cast predict 'smack down fights' this season

Celebrity Big Brother Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Big Brother has had some pretty epic fights in its long and not-exactly-illustrious lifespan. And not just on the regular edition. Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother featured several big verbal altercations between the Houeseguests, and according to the next batch of contestants, we can expect to see more of the same on season 3 (which premieres Wednesday on CBS).

We asked the 11 new Celebrity Big Brother players to make a bold prediction for what was going to go down in season 3, and a theme developed in their answers. Teddi Mellencamp predicts a "divided house", but others go much further, and much more specific.

"It's gonna be a couple of fights," says Lamar Odom. "Someone is going to get so angry that they push the fridge over," predicts Chris Kattan. "Somebody will get a pie in the face," guesses Todd Bridges, perhaps after one too many viewings of Bugsy Malone. What's with all the fighting and fridge-pushing and pie-throwing? Maybe the pandemic is to blame, as Cynthia Bailey surmises while stating that "season 3 is going to be the most epic Celebrity Big Brother of all-time" because "people are ready to make some good TV."

Celebrity Big Brother Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp and Todrick Hall of 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: Courtesy of Lamar Odom; Courtesy of Teddi Mellancamp; Alex Harper/CBS

Todrick Hall (a Big Brother superfan) agrees with all the above — that things are going to get messy and that people are ready to bring their reality TV A-game. "I feel like there is going to be a smack down fight with somebody that gets very, very heated," says Hall. "I don't know who it's going to be with. And I predict that I will be in the kitchen just sucking some sort of smoothie through a straw watching it all go down. That's something that I predict will happen."

Hall insists he will do his part to give fans a memorable outing: "Whatever happens, I just don't want us to be a boring season. That would worse than anything. We need to be an entertaining season because season 23 was so iconic. So I hope that something really, really crazy and revolutionary happens on our season."

We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, check out the video at the top of the post to see everyone's bold predictions for season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.

