Celebrity Big Brother cast name other celebs they HOPE are playing

We know now the list of 11 famous faces competing on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Feb. 2 on CBS. But the celebrities themselves had no idea whom they would be locked away with when they signed up for the show. With that in mind, we asked the soon-to-be inhabitants to name another celebrity they were hoping to see in the house.

Some of the players had realistic dreams. Like Cynthia Bailey, for example. She suggested E! Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester. See, that makes sense. He fits with the general caliber and fame level of some of the Houseguests. Shanna Moakler also mentioned names completely within the realm of reason with her answer of "Lisa Rinna or Kenya Moore" — both of whom competed on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice.

Todd Bridges offered up a completely plausible option in terms of another child TV star who went through troubled times in Eight is Enough's Adam Rich, while Lamar Odom picked another NBA star in Ron Artest (a.k.a. Meta World Peace). One problem: He was already on Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother- Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, and Chris Kirkpatrick Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, and Chris Kirkpatrick of 'Celebrity Big Brother' | Credit: Matt Monath/CBS; Bobby Quillard/CBS; Jake Harsh/CBS

Those guesses are all well and fine, but what gets us really excited is when contestants offer up hopes that they will be expecting the unexpected alongside genuine superstars that would never in a million years even consider going on the show. You know, like Teddi Mellencamp keeping her fingers crossed that she will be competing in an OTEV veto competition alongside Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera. Or Chris Kattan thinking it would be cool to see Tom Cruise in the house because "he'd be a good partner to work with. He would motivate me and we could run for hours." TOTALLY A POSSIBILITY!

But the biggest props go to Todrick Hall for indulging his ultimate fantasy: "I would love to see Cardi B in the Big Brother house because I think she's hilarious. She's someone who I think would be great TV and I would love to just watch her 24-7 and I'm sure the world would as well."

Unfortunately for us, Hall has a relatively firm grasp on reality and knows not to expect the music superstar eating slop inside the Big Brother house. "I don't think that's going to be happening what with her having two children and being on top of the world right now," says Hall before offering up a back-up plan. "I'm hoping that there's a Real Housewife or two in the house. That would be really, really cool."

Wait a minute. There actually are two Real Housewives in the cast! Look at that! Todrick Hall for the win! Now, while we wait to see if he can actually win the game, watch the video at the top of the post to see the entire cast spill on their picks for whom they would like to be engaging in reality TV shenanigans with when the show premieres on Feb. 2.

