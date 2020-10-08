Celebrities react to fly 'guest star' and more buzzy moments from vice presidential debate

The vice presidential debate aired Wednesday night, with Sen. Kamala Harris and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence engaging in a memorable discussion that was — to the relief of everyone watching — mostly less tumultuous than the one between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week.

One moment was particularly buzzy for many viewers. Stephen King, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Ben Schwartz were among audiences amused by a fly that set up shop on Pence's head for quite a while during the latter half of the event.

"The fly knows," King wrote.

Louis-Dreyfus and Schwartz both noted that the awkward moment seemed straight out of a TV comedy.

"Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO - who’s controlling the fly," the actress tweeted.

Schwartz wrote, "Hoping the fly wasn’t just a guest star but a recurring. The story line is not finished."

Biden's team seized on the moment in record time, with the former VP tweeting a picture of himself with a fly swatter soon after the debate ended. "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," he wrote.

Soon after, his campaign even announced that it would be selling fly swatters that read "Truth over flies" on its website.

On a more serious note, many others who tuned in brought up issues with how the debate was carried out. Some, like Uzo Aduba, Mark Ruffalo, and Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr, mentioned that they felt moderator Susan Page allowed Pence to interrupt Harris too many times.

"'I’m speaking. I’M speaking.' I hope every little girl heard that," Aduba tweeted, referencing Harris' response to Pence.

"Just going over it all in my head. The way Mike Pence constantly interrupted and spoke over @KamalaHarris was the prime example of white male supremacy and its common dismissal and disrespect for black woman," the Avengers star wrote.

"Pence’s response to the question 'did Breonna Taylor receive justice' was disgusting," the rapper said, which the music duo and Orji echoed.

The Insecure actress also urged fans to hit the polls in November, writing, "If the answer, 'I trust our justice system' to a question about #BreonnaTaylor doesn’t motivate you to go VOTE!!!"