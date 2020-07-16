Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel series The Legend of Korra ended years ago, but fans are still finding out just how many celebrities lent their voice to the shows. You might have already known that actors like Mae Whitman and J.K. Simmons portrayed main characters in ATLA and Korra, respectively, but did you know Tinashe and George Takei made short cameos too? Coincidentally, many guest stars voiced Fire Nation characters. Take from that what you will ...