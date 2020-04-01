Here's what your favorite celebrities are binge-watching while stuck at home

Celebrities. They're just like us. Stuck at home. Isolated. In self-quarantine. Consuming all forms of art and media to pass the time. From true-crime docuseries to reality competitions, audience favorite dramas, and movies, they're banking some serious hours in front of TV screens, and now they're passing along their suggestions to everyone else. Here's what some of your favorite celebrities are quaran-streaming.

Tiger King | John Legend and Kane Brown

"[Tiger King is] wild. The characters are insane, and it's just a subculture you never think about until someone creates a docuseries like that, and we had a blast watching it," John Legend says of the Netflix true-crime pop culture sensation.

"I would be best friends with [Joe Exotic]. He is the Tiger King," Kane Brown, Legend's collaborator on the recent single "Last Time I Say Sorry," says of the series. "Just the things that he says about [Carole Baskin], oh my God."

"Free Joe Exotic," Legends adds, laughing, while Brown points to Joe Exotic's music videos for more entertainment. "They're lowkey pretty lit."

Watch Tiger King on Netflix.

RuPaul's Drag Race | Nicole Byer

"Me, my roommate, and his boyfriend, we argue every night over what we should watch. Because I'm very, very happy to just re-watch RuPaul's Drag Race episodes.... We just watched the Snatch Game of season 5, Alyssa Edwards plays Katy Perry. I love Alyssa Edwards, she's one of my favorite queens of all time, but this is one of the worst impressions to the point where RuPaul asked her to tweet an apology to Katy Perry, which is so funny. And then, during the Snatch Game, she goes, 'Katy, have you ever kissed a girl?' And Alyssa Edwards goes, 'No.' And like, she's most famous for the song 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' And then RuPaul looks so annoyed, and looks at her and goes, 'Have you ever f---ed a black guy?' [Laughs] It's reality television at its finest. It's so funny. I guffawed, I rewound it, I watched it again. Also, people say season 7 is bad. I dare you to watch it again. Season 7 is great. There's an acting challenge every episode, which makes no sense. That's all they do, acting challenges, and none of these girls can act. It's so funny." —Nailed It! host Nicole Byer

Midsommar | Hugh Grant

"The film I really can’t get over, and I’m emotionally scarred for life, is Midsommar.... Jesus. I didn’t know! I didn’t know! I was just sifting through some of those films that come on DVDs for voting for Oscars and things. And I thought, 'Oh, [my wife] Anna will enjoy this one, it’s Swedish. It looked like people frolicking around in the sunshine. That’ll be nice.' Both of us can’t get over it! We can’t sleep, our children have to comfort us at night because we have so many nightmares. Oh my God! You have to see it, it’s unforgettable." —The Undoing star Hugh Grant

Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video.

Mad Men | Ellie Kemper

"I’m going to go back and watch all of Mad Men — I'm not just saying that because I'm trying to promote Jon Hamm before you start to watch our show! It's just such a good show. I watched it start to finish when my first baby James was born, you know when you're nursing and at home, and it was so lovely. I shouldn't call it a silver lining, but that is a show I'm going to go back and watch. I’m very excited. —The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper

Watch Mad Men on Netflix.

Succession, Atlanta ... and more | Sian Clifford

"I would recommend that they binge Fleabag seasons 1 and 2 and also Succession — my other great love. Or Atlanta. They're my three favorite shows ever. People who have never watched Atlanta, need to watch that. It's incredible. What else have I been watching? Oh, I finally watched Chernobyl which is absolutely blinding." —Fleabag star Sian Clifford

Succession is available to stream on HBO Now/HBO Go and DirecTV, and available to buy on Amazon, iTunes, and more.

Atlanta is available on Hulu (season 1), Amazon (seasons 1 and 2), and more.

The O.C. and Tiger King | Meghann Fahy

"I started re-watching The O.C. from the beginning because I just, like, have to do that, it's very comforting for me. And then we started watching Tiger King last night which is bananas! It's really unhinged. It's funny, I thought I would be watching a lot more TV than I am. But those are the two things that I got cooking." —The Bold Type star Meghann Fahy

Watch The O.C. on Hulu.

Watch Tiger King on Netflix.

Dare Me | Noelle Stevenson

“We just started a show called Dare Me, which is about very dramatic teenagers. I’m very into it. I think that it’s definitely heightening this experience in a lot of ways. But other than that, I’ve just been playing Sims, honestly... I just got a game notification that was like, ‘You played 24 hours of the Sims.’ I was like, ‘Oh God!'” —Noelle Stevenson, showrunner of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Watch Dare Me on USA, Sling; buy on iTunes, Amazon, more.

Sergio Leone films | Chad Stahelski

"I go back to my classics library. I’m currently on a Sergio Leone kick at the moment. So, I’ve done everything from [Akira] Kurosawa and all of his films right up to [A] Fistful of Dollars, [For] a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in the West, and Once Upon a Time in America. I’ll probably move on to [A] Fistful of Dynamite and some of the more obscure ones this week.” —Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies

—Reporting by Kristen Baldwin, Samantha Highfill, Marcus Jones, Ruth Kinane, Nick Romano

