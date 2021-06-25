Get trapped in a musical with Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in Schmigadoon trailer

While the world took an intermission, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key were trapped in a 1940s musical.

In Schmigadoon, the comedy pros star as an on-the-rocks couple stuck in a madcap town out of a classic movie musical. The new trailer showcases the funny duo as Josh and Melissa, a couple who wander into the town of Schmigadoon, only to discover they must remain there until they find true love.

The series was co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me), with Paul serving as showrunner - and also writing all of the series' original songs. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces.

Strong calls the series "a love letter to Broadway"-and fittingly, theatrical superstars including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, and Aaron Tveit play Schmigadoon's triple threat residents.

"We wanted to honor those artists who've been put on hold," Key tells EW of filming the Apple TV+ series during the Broadway shutdown.

For the two stars, who grew up as theater nerds, the curtain rose on long-dormant dreams. Strong tells EW it was a chance to revel in the alternate reality of musical theater. "It felt like just the best version of me I could ever aspire to be. And it was written with so much love," she says. "I'm getting to say words that human beings don't always say to one another, or get to, that are just really special and full of love and joy."

Schmidagoon Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find themselves trapped in a musical in 'Schmigadoon' | Credit: apple tv+

A Broadway lover himself, Key had the difficult task of playing a man decidedly unimpressed by, if not outright hostile toward, musicals. "There was a lot of acting against type in Schmigadoon," he quips. "I used to have to monitor myself like, 'Keegan, stop tapping your foot. You don't like musicals.' It was really a challenge."

But despite those difficulties, the cast found the overall experience a joy. "It felt like magic every day," marvels Strong. "You spend six episodes smiling."

And maybe doing some jazz hands.

Schmigadoon premieres on Apple TV+ July 16. Watch the trailer above for more.

