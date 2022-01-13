"I don't think anybody wanted to give us notes," the actress recalled on The View.

Cecily Strong says Goober the Clown abortion segment is only SNL sketch she got no notes on

What's it take to get no notes on a Saturday Night Live sketch? Just talk about one of your most personal experiences on live TV in front of millions of people.

Cecily Strong discussed the origins of her "Goober the Clown" Weekend Update segment, which she performed on the NBC sketch show in November, in an interview on The View Thursday. In the SNL segment, Strong-as-Goober criticized the Texas law banning abortions after six weeks and opened up about her own abortion the day before her 23rd birthday — which Strong later revealed was based on her real-life experience.

"I know I wouldn't be a clown on TV here today if it weren't for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday," she said in the sketch. "It's gonna happen, so it ought to be safe, legal and accessible."

On The View, Strong spoke about developing the sketch, recalling, "I had so much anxiety and frustration, and it was like, I'm either gonna write, every night, essays for nobody, or I can finally just put this on the show. And luckily… right away, the show was very supportive. I think it was the only thing I've ever done where I haven't had any notes. I don't think anybody wanted to give us notes."

Strong added that she was "still surprised and moved by the reaction" to the sketch, which she said has included private messages from women who have also had abortions. "A lot of women say I'm the only one they've ever told, or will tell. So that still really moves me," Strong said.

You can watch the full interview, in which Strong also discusses her off-Broadway show The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, below.

