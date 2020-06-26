Dylan O'Brien has Stiles' Jeep from Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf type TV Show network MTV

On Friday, the Teen Wolf cast reunited to look back on six seasons of teen drama, relationships, and werewolves.

On MTV's YouTube page, creator Jeff Davis reunited with cast members Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan), Max Carver (Aiden), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinski), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar) to talk about the beloved series.

During the reunion, the cast was asked what they took from set, at which point Ponzio revealed she had the art department print out a map of Beacon Hills that she still has, Hennig showed off the fangs she still owns, and Ashby said he still has his sheriff uniform. But it was O'Brien who took the biggest token: Stiles' Jeep!

"I have the Jeep," O'Brien said, revealing that he also stole a number of Stiles' shirts (including the one he's wearing in the video). "It was important for me to take a lot of things. Everyone who knows me closely knows that my heart lies and dies with Teen Wolf. There was no way I was not taking that Jeep."

Image zoom MTV

Watch the reunion in full above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: