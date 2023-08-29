The one-hour special hosted by current The Price is Right host Drew Carey will air on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Legendary The Price is Right host Bob Barker is getting a CBS tribute special

A tribute special honoring the life and legendary career of longtime The Price is Right host Bob Barker is set to air on CBS.

The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker is a one-hour special celebrating the career highlights of Barker, following his recent death at age 99. Barker died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday.

The special will be hosted by Drew Carey, a longtime fan and friend of Barker's, who succeeded him as the game show's host in 2007.

Bob Barker during "The Price is Right" 34th Season Premiere - Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States. Bob Barker on 'The Price is Right' | Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs. "Bob was one-of-a-kind; he'll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, 'a loyal friend and true.'"

The hour-long event will highlight key moments in Barker's hosting tenure, starting with his very first appearance as host of what was then called The New Price Is Right and going beyond his 2007 retirement.

For 35 years, Barker served as the charismatic "master of ceremonies," connecting with countless contestants as the host of television's longest-running daytime game show. For his work, he earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1999 Daytime Emmy Awards. Barker is also remembered as a strong advocate of animal rights, famously signing off episodes with the quote, "And remember folks, always spay or neuter your pets!"

The special set to air on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will also be available to stream on Paramount+, with a rebroadcast to follow on Labor Day.

