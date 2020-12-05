CBS' The Equalizer reboot to debut after the Super Bowl

The Equalizer is coming back in a big way.

CBS' reboot of the 1980s crime drama will premiere after the network's broadcast of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, becoming the latest show to land the coveted time slot following the Big Game. The new Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

CBS also gave the post-Super Bowl slot to a new series in 2019, the last time it aired the game. The episode, the premiere of the talent competition show The World's Best, netted more than 22 million viewers.

The original version of The Equalizer aired on CBS from 1985 to 1989, starring Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence officer with a mysterious past. Denzel Washington later starred in two films based on the series. The reboot also features Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.