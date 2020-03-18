CBS stars assure fans 'we're all in this together' in new PSA

Iain Ermitage wants you to know we're all in this together. So does LL Cool J, Phil Keoghan, Annie Potts, and the headliners from FBI.

In a new PSA that debuted during Tuesday's episode of NCIS, the network aired a one-minute spot that's meant to remind viewers how broadcast TV can, in the words of the network, "bring people together." Stars from Star Trek: Discovery, FBI, Young Sheldon, NCIS: Los Angeles, and more either filmed personal messages from their phones or from their homes (err, Mr. Keoghan, what's up with your hair?) to deliver the message.

Broadcast TV has already seen a boost in viewership now that more people are staying home — and working there — because of social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Week-to-week viewership was up 3 percent (15,292 versus 14,909) among CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC, according to Nielsen results for the week ending March 15. Their collective performance among adults 18-49 also got a sweet little boost — up to 2.4 from the previous week's 2.3. Each 18-49 ratings point is worth 1.28 million people. The numbers should only get better, at least for the near future.

In fact, CBS said it was the most-watched network for the week (6.17 million viewers), with shows like Bull (6.3 million) adding 80,000 viewers. NBC, meanwhile, said it not only saw a week-to-week gain for a rerun of Superstore (2.3 million versus 2 million), but Will & Grace is up 9 percent (2.3 million versus 2.1 million) since Feb. 6 and Lincoln Rhyme just had its most-watched episode (3.7 million) since Jan. 17.

