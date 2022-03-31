CBS renews NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

Your favorite special agents will be back for more cases.

CBS has renewed all three NCIS franchises — the long-running flagship series NCIS and its spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i — for another season. NCIS will return for a milestone 20th season, making it one of the longest-running primetime dramas on TV. Los Angeles will return for season 14, while freshman drama Hawai'i will return season 2.

"NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai'i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn't be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers."

NCIS 'NCIS' stars Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, and Sean Murray | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Katrina Law headline NCIS, which delivered 11.11 million viewers this broadcast season. Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, and Daniela Ruah are among the cast of Los Angeles, which averaged 7.27 million viewers this season. Hawai'i also had an impressive debut with an 8.29 million average. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, and Yasmine Al-Bustami star in the series.

The renewals come after CBS announced a global expansion of the franchise. The network is also producing NCIS: Sydney for Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia.

