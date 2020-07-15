CBS pulls Survivor from fall schedule as coronavirus surge hinders production

Survivor type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The first amendment — and likely not the last — to CBS' fall 2020 schedule has arrived.

The network is pulling Survivor from its fall slate as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impede production on the long-running competition series. The show's producers "are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production," CBS said in a statement.

The Amazing Race, which completed filming on its upcoming 32nd season well before the pandemic hit, will take Survivor's perennial timeslot of Wednesday at 8 p.m. SEAL Team will also move up an hour to 9 p.m., with S.W.A.T., which had been scheduled to premiere later in the season, taking the 10 p.m. slot.

Survivor postponed production on its next season in March due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19. Season 41 had been scheduled to begin shooting March 24, with season 42 scheduled to commence production in May. Both seasons are now delayed and seem unlikely to start production in the immediate future with COVID-19 cases soaring in the U.S. The series also aired a virtual reunion during the season 40 finale in May, as the usual live reading of the votes and reunion show in front of a studio audience could not take place.

