CBS will bring back most of its primetime lineup for fall

CBS is bringing back most of its primetime lineup for the 2020-21 television season, including renewals for freshman shows like Bob ♥ Abishola, Evil, The Unicorn, FBI: Most Wanted, and All Rise.

In preparation for a virtual upfront presentation it has in store for advertisers on May 18 and 19, CBS signaled that 23 of its series will return in the fall — like NCIS, the most-watched drama on TV, and Young Sheldon, the most-watched comedy on TV. Other shows that will come back in September are Blue Bloods, FBI, The Neighborhood, MacGyver, Bull, Magnum P.I., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T., Seal Team, 48 Hours, Mom, Survivor, 60 Minutes, Undercover Boss and The Amazing Race.

Not returning in the fall: new shows Tommy, Carol's Second Act, and Broke, as well as the returning Matt LeBlanc comedy Man with a Plan. CBS already announced that God Friended Me will not be renewed.

The network will announce its new series and its 2020-2021 primetime schedule later this month.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation, and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

Seven of the network's shows — NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, Bull, 60 Minutes and FBI: Most Wanted — are watched by more than 10 million viewers per week.

