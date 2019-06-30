Mallory Santic
Age 25
Vancouver, Wash.
Analyst for Nike
“Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.”
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: “loud chewer”
Yamen Sanders
Age 24
Los Angeles
Real Estate Agent
“Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.”
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
Alexandra Stewart
Age 25
Los Angeles
Publicist
“Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.”
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
Michael Yi
Age 29
Miami
Model
“While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.”
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
Caroline “Caro” Viehweg
Age 21
Los Angeles
Marketing Student
“Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.”
Celebrity crush: “The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking”
Cashel Barnett
Age 27
Sacramento, Calif.
Model and Musician
“His dream girl is someone funny!”
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
Kyra Green
Age 22
Los Angeles
Musician
“Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.”
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
Weston Richey
Age 25
Dallas
Photographer
“He’s looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.”
Fun fact: “He built his own house!”
Alana Morrison
Age 21
New Haven, Conn.
College Student
“She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.”
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
Zac Mirabelli
Age 22
Chicago
Grocery Store Cashier
“Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.”
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
Elizabeth Weber
Age 24
New York City
Advertising Exec
“Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.”
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes