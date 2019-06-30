Meet the CBS Love Island cast

By James Hibberd
June 30, 2019 at 06:00 PM EDT

Mallory Santic

Age 25
Vancouver, Wash.
Analyst for Nike
“Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.”
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: “loud chewer”

Yamen Sanders

Age 24
Los Angeles
Real Estate Agent
“Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.”
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose  

Alexandra Stewart

Age 25
Los Angeles
Publicist
“Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.” 
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Michael Yi

Age 29
Miami
Model
“While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.”
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg

Age 21
Los Angeles
Marketing Student
“Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.”
Celebrity crush: “The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking”

Cashel Barnett

Age 27
Sacramento, Calif.
Model and Musician
“His dream girl is someone funny!”
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

 

Kyra Green

Age 22
Los Angeles
Musician
“Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.”
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Weston Richey

Age 25
Dallas
Photographer
“He’s looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.”
Fun fact: “He built his own house!”

Alana Morrison

Age 21
New Haven, Conn.
College Student
“She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.”
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Zac Mirabelli

Age 22
Chicago
Grocery Store Cashier 
“Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.”
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Elizabeth Weber

Age 24
New York City
Advertising Exec
“Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.”
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

