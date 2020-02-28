Hawaii Five-0 to end in April after 10 seasons

Image zoom Norman Shapiro/CBS

Hawaii Five...Over.

After 10 seasons of fighting island crime, Hawaii Five-0's run is ending, CBS announced on Friday. The reimagining of the classic police procedural will conclude with a two-hour series finale on April 3.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” star Alex O’Loughlin said in a statement. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

O'Loughlin and Scott Caan have been with the series since the start (Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim left after season 7), while Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Loale, Katrina Law, and Chi McBride have joined the cast in subsequent years. For the finale, recurring actors James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett), and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) will be back.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

