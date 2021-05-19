CBS will air CSI: Las Vegas on Wednesdays



It's good to be Dick Wolf: the uber-producer just scored another night of programming on broadcast TV — this time at CBS.

Two of Wolf's FBI dramas will now sandwich his newest FBI: International, one of four new shows that will premiere on CBS this fall. (In case you've forgotten, Wolf's other nights of programming are on NBC, where his Chicago and Law & Order franchises kick ass). Like NBC, spin-offs and reboots also work for CBS, which is why you'll see the return of CSI with William Petersen and Jorja Fox, and a new chapter of NCIS that takes place in Hawai'i.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation William Petersen as Gil Grissom on the "CSI" TV Franchise. | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

CBS did take the time to develop two new comedies — one about a bed and breakfast with ghosts that's called, well, Ghosts — and another for midseason about a man who becomes a later-in-life pro bowler. There's also a new medical drama featuring Jason Isaacs as Sophia Bush's dad and an unscripted dance show that's kind of like Dancing With the Stars, but without stars.

And look what survived the bubble! Chuck Lorre's B Positive and United States of Al have lived to see another season. As previously announced, SEAL Team will air for a few weeks before heading to Paramount+, where it will join Clarice and Evil. (Give it a try, people!)

Here's the fall schedule:

Monday

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola

9 p.m. NCIS

10 p.m. NCIS: Hawai'I



Tuesday

8 p.m. FBI

9 p.m. FBI: International

10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted



Wednesday

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. Tough as Nails

10 p.m. CSI: Vegas



Thursday

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. United States of Al

9 p.m. Ghosts

9:30 p.m. B Positive

10 p.m. Bull

Friday

8 p.m. S.W.A.T.

9 p.m. Magnum P.I.

10 p.m. Blue Bloods

Saturday

8-10 p.m. Encore broadcasts

10 p.m. 48 Hours

Sunday

7 p.m. 60 Minutes

8 p.m. The Equalizer

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. SEAL Team (for four episodes, then S.W.A.T. takes over time period while SEAL Team heads to Paramount+)

Here are the descriptions for the new shows:

NCIS: Hawai'I: The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

FBI: International: The third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team. Headquartered in Prague, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

CSI: Vegas: The sequel to the network's global hit opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas — the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Ghosts: A single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast — only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

Smallwood: Based on the real life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, Pete Holmes plays Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right — the ultimate second chance.

Good Sam: Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs star in this drama about Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (Isaacs) also happens to be her father.

Come Dance With Me: Exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country invite one inspirational, untrained family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. The series is hosted by Philip Lawrence with judges Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda, and Dexter Mayfield. Each week, these aspiring kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.