CBS fall 2020 schedule bets on a return to normal

CBS revealed a fall schedule on Tuesday that strives for a return to normalcy amid the pandemic.

The broadcaster's annual release notably makes no references to the industry-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of revealing a truncated fall lineup (like Fox) or pushing the start of its season to January (like The CW), CBS instead has unveiled the lineup (below) that the network hopes to have on the air -- eventually. Rather than hedging its bets, CBS is aiming to launch a normal and full slate sometime this fall on an as-yet-unspecified date.

New shows include the comedy B Positive (pictured above) from sitcom king Chuck Lorre starring Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Annaleigh Ashford (Wicked), and a reboot of the crime drama The Equalizer starring singer-actress Queen Latifah. Shows debuting later in the season include the new Silence of the Lambs drama Clarice starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, and returning shows S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss.

CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl touted the network's "incredible stability" at a time when things seem like they're anything but. “We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” Kahl said. “Next season, we’ll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of Super Bowl LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers."

Obviously, that Super Bowl has a pin in it at the moment as well.

In an interview with THR, Kahl admitted that its "highly unlikely" that 90 percent of the network's lineup will launch in late September as usual and that he expects shows will be added on a case-by-case basis as they resume production, hopefully, this summer.

Here's the schedule:

Monday

8 p.m. THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30 p.m. BOB ♥ ABISHOLA

9 p.m. ALL RISE

10 p.m. BULL

Tuesday

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. FBI: MOST WANTED

Wednesday

8 p.m. SURVIVOR

9 p.m. THE AMAZING RACE (new time period)

10 p.m.SEAL TEAM (new time period)

Thursday

8 p.m.YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 p.m. B POSITIVE (new show)

9 p.m. MOM

9:30 p.m. THE UNICORN (new time period)

10 p.m. EVIL

Friday

8 p.m.MACGYVER

9 p.m. MAGNUM P.I.

10 p.m. BLUE BLOODS

Sunday

7 p.m. 60 MINUTES

8 p.m.THE EQUALIZER (new show)

9 p.m. NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10 p.m. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS