When to expect the return of NCIS and the premiere of Chuck Lorre's B Positive

The wait for the return of Mark Harmon will soon be over!

CBS on Tuesday announced returning dates for NCIS and its other procedural dramas, along with the premiere date of its latest comedy from producer/writer Chuck Lorre.

B Positive, a multi-cam comedy starring Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Annaleigh Ashford (Unbelievable), starts Nov. 5 and will be sandwiched between two other Lorre sitcoms — Young Sheldon and Mom. The comedy is inspired by creator Marco Pennette’s experience as a transplant recipient; in this case, Middleditch plays a guy who's in desperate need of a kidney. Ashford to the rescue!

CBS will also offer up a special hour of NCIS fan favorites on Nov. 8.

Here is the winter schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 5

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. B Positive

9 p.m. Mom

Sunday, Nov. 8

Lots of football leading into...

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

9:30 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

10:30 p.m. NCIS fan favorite episodes

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8 p.m. The Amazing Race

9 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Monday, Nov. 16

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola

9 p.m. All Rise

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8 p.m. NCIS

