It's also the standard moving forward on CBS. Two months after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd ignited historic protests around the globe, the network embarked on a series of initiatives to increase representation in front of and behind the camera. Chief among them: a goal that 50 percent of the casts for their unscripted shows — including Love Island, Tough as Nails, and the upcoming Come Dance With Me — be BIPOC (an acronym that expands on "people of color" to acknowledge the historical injustices faced by Black and Indigenous Americans). The mission's first notable result occurred last summer on Big Brother 23 when six Black players formed the Cookout alliance — making it to the end together and crowning BB's first Black winner, Xavier Prather. "I've attended schools where I'd look around the room and be the only Black person. It's been like that for most of my life," says 27-year-old Prather, an attorney from Michigan. "So, to go in and finally see more people who would look like me — it gave me a certain level of comfort that's hard to explain. It just gave me a sense of ease."