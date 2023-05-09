CBS cancels True Lies and East New York after reversing course on S.W.A.T.
S.W.A.T. may live to S.W.A.T. another season, but CBS has pulled the plug on two other shows, freshmen offerings True Lies and East New York, EW has learned. Both shows' final episodes will air later this month.
CBS did not immediately respond to EW 's request for comment.
True Lies is an adaptation of the 1994 James Cameron film — itself a remake of the 1991 French film La Totale! — starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a spy living a double life and Jamie Lee Curtis as his unsuspecting wife, Helen.
For the TV series, created by Matt Nix, Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga step in as the Taskers, tasked with saving the world and their marriage once Helen finds out Harry's secret. True Lies premiered in March, and its final episode will air May 17.
East New York, a police procedural starring genre vet Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren, followed the officers and detectives of the NYPD's 74th precinct in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York. Warren's Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted commanding officer, heads up the precinct with a vision of not only serving and protecting the community but becoming a part of it.
Created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, the series premiered back in October and its final episode will air May 14.
CBS had previously announced plans to cancel S.W.A.T. after six seasons, with its final episode airing May 19, but after backlash from fans, and star Shemar Moore, the network decided to keep it around for a seventh and final season.
Considering True Lies and East New York have only been around for one season, they're unlikely to inspire the same fervor.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content: