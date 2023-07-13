CBS to air Big Brother 25th anniversary celebration special

Look back at archival footage from the vault and catch up on exclusive interviews before the season 25 premiere in August.

Ahead of the new season, CBS will air a Big Brother 25th anniversary celebration special that promises archival footage and exclusive interviews.

Entertainment Tonight journalist Nischelle Turner will host the special set to debut Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. Archival vault footage from the last 24 seasons will be revealed, and Turner will catch up with host Julie Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests, including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather, and Rachel Reilly, among others.

Along with behind-the-scenes details and other house secrets, the special will revisit some of the most notable show highlights over the years, from feuds and showmances to twists and rivalries.

The special will also include a sneak peek at the Big Brother house from the upcoming season 25, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 2. And, per a press release, viewers "just might be able to spot some clues about this summer's big twist."

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Based on an original Dutch program with the same name created by John de Mol, the reality series follows a group of strangers, cut off from the outside world, as they coexist in an isolated home wired with cameras for a chance to win $500,000.

Watch a teaser for the upcoming 25th anniversary celebration special above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: