Five new shows, including one about producer Al Ruddy's experience making The Godfather, will join the rebranded platform.

CBS All Access to be rebranded Paramount+ in 2021, sets new original series

ViacomCBS hopes this new update to CBS All Access will be a... plus for business.

The streaming platform will be effectively rebranded as Paramount+ by early 2021, joining the trend of streaming platforms adding a plus sign to their name. (See Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, and Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile+.)

A press release states the movie is "part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands." Paramount+ will also launch in Australia, Latin America, and the Nordics in 2021 before expanding to more international markets.

"With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy,” ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement.

In addition, five new original shows are joining the roster of CBS All Access Paramount+, including a 10-episode scripted miniseries based on producer Al Ruddy's experience making The Godfather.

The other four include Lioness, a spy drama from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan about a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within; a reimagining of Behind the Music titled MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40; The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime docuseries based on the CBS series; and a revival of The Game.

More programming will be announced ahead of launch.

And with that, we say goodbye to CBS All Access. We hardly knew ye.