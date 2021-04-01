CBS will air the Daytime Emmys through 2023

CBS will continue to show respect for those trusted daytime sudsers: It signed a deal with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards for the next two years.

The 48th annual ceremony will air Friday, June 25, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. And look who always has your back, daytime fans? This year's telecast will mark the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other broadcast network.

It's also CBS' turn this year to air the Primetime Emmys. It will be the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both ceremonies in the same year. More on that telecast later in the year.

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in daytime TV programming. CBS says this will be the most competitive year ever, with more than 3,100 submissions.

Last year's Daytime Emmys aired on CBS — the first time it ran on broadcast TV since 2012. (It had been relegated to social media or cable in the interim). In lieu of appearing before an in-person audience, hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond — as well as winners and other guests — participated from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.