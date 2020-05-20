CBS just rescued the Daytime Emmys from near obscurity: the broadcast network will air the 47th annual ceremony in June.

The annual awardsfest, which honors outstanding achievement in daytime television programming, had been running online, via social media or on cable TV since 2012. CBS last aired the Daytime Emmys in 2011.

The event will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the prize giving. Awards will be presented in the leading categories, with the winners and other guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter, with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Exec VP Specials Jack Sussman in a statement. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

Nominations for the Daytime Emmys in the competition’s 100 categories will be announced May 21 on The Talk. Last year's big winners were CBS' The Young and the Restless. Valerie Bertinelli and Alex Trebek. The ceremony took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA. and was streamed via Twitter and Facebook.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.