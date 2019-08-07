See Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, and more in character for FX series Mrs. America

The first look at the stacked cast in FX’s equal-rights drama Mrs. America is here.

The nine-episode limited series tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett in her first-ever series regular role.The show explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted America’s political landscape, as told through the eyes of the women of that era, including second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus.

Emmy-winning Mad Men scribe Dahvi Waller wrote the series, and Captain Marvel co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing the first two episodes of Mrs. America, which is currently in production.

Scroll through for the groovy first-look images.