See Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, and more in character for FX series Mrs. America

By Lauren Huff
August 06, 2019 at 10:33 PM EDT

Mrs. America

Sabrina Lantos/FX (2); Michael Gibson/FX

The first look at the stacked cast in FX’s equal-rights drama Mrs. America is here.

The nine-episode limited series tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett in her first-ever series regular role.The show explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted America’s political landscape, as told through the eyes of the women of that era, including second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus.

Emmy-winning Mad Men scribe Dahvi Waller wrote the series, and Captain Marvel co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing the first two episodes of Mrs. America, which is currently in production.

Scroll through for the groovy first-look images.

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett stars in her first series-regular role as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Elizabeth Banks is tackling the role of Jill Ruckelshaus, who was a special White House assistant and a feminist activist.

James Marsden as Phil Crane

Michael Gibson/FX

Westworld star James Marsden will play Republican Congressman Phil Crane.

Sarah Paulson as Alice

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Sarah Paulson will take on the role of Alice, a composite character.

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba will play Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress.

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Rose Byrne is tackling the role of second-wave feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

John Slattery as Fred Schlafly

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Mad Men alum John Slattery is playing the role of Fred Schlafly, who is married to Blanchett’s character, Phyllis.

Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Margo Martindale is set to play lawyer and Congresswoman Bella Abzug.

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan

Sabrina Lantos/FX

Tracey Ullman will play Betty Friedan, who, along with Abzug, Steinem, and Chisholm, founded the National Women’s Political Caucus.

